Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $164.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

COUP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.73. 1,126,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,192. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $39,408.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,270 shares of company stock worth $43,912,232. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

