Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Critical Contrast

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boston Properties and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 4 7 0 2.64 Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boston Properties presently has a consensus price target of $145.05, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 23.23%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 17.62% 6.63% 2.48% Cousins Properties 9.50% 1.55% 1.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.96 billion 7.50 $582.85 million $7.01 20.48 Cousins Properties $475.21 million 12.74 $79.16 million $2.52 16.37

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Properties has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Cousins Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.