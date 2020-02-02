COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.86

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 19760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

A number of research firms have commented on COVTY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.72.

About COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

