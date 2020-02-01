COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COVTY. ValuEngine cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.72. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

