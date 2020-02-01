Cowen Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $88.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market weight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.70.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $6.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,911,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

