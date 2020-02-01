Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Shares of Cowen stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 17,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Cowen has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 672.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 585,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth about $8,157,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 670.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,082 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 131.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 429,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 244,328 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth about $3,187,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

