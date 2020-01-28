Cowen Initiates Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.67 on Monday. Arconic has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arconic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after buying an additional 80,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

