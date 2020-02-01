Cowen Lowers Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $125.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

SLAB opened at $98.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

