Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

COWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:COWN remained flat at $$16.10 during midday trading on Monday. 16,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Cowen has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $477.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cowen by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

