Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $5.93 on Thursday, hitting $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

