Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

DSKE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,590. Daseke has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 611.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

