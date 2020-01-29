CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.34. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.