Craig Hallum Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

OESX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

