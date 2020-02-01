Crane Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CR. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,187 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,632,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Crane by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

