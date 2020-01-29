Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Crane has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Crane has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.89. 6,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,053. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crane will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

