Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.

CR opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

