Crane (NYSE:CR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

CR traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.16. 101,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

