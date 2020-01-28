Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.

NYSE CR opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crane has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. ValuEngine raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.59.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

