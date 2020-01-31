Crane’s (CR) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Crane (NYSE:CR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of CR opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. Crane’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crane by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

