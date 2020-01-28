Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon restated their hold rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Craneware stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,917 ($25.22). 8,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,260. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The firm has a market cap of $512.44 million and a P/E ratio of 34.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,332 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,199.79.

In related news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet