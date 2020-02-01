Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Trading Down 1.7%

Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and a P/E ratio of -407.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Craven House Capital (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

