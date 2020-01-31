Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Crawford & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million.

CRD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $455.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

