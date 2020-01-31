Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Crawford & Company in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $455.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

