Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,437 shares of company stock worth $64,889,469. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $49.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.97. The stock had a trading volume of 239,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,006. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.52 and a 200 day moving average of $453.26. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Cost of Debt