Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $56.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,006. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.52 and a 200-day moving average of $453.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a current ratio of 29.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,437 shares of company stock worth $64,889,469. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

