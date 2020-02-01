Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s share price fell 8.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $405.80 and last traded at $428.98, 608,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 342% from the average session volume of 137,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.84.

Specifically, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,437 shares of company stock valued at $64,889,469. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?