Credit Acceptance’s (CACC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $390.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CACC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $434.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $385.36 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $2,132,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,437 shares of company stock valued at $67,021,519. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

