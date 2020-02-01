Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.22 ($4.90).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

