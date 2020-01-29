Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.75 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.75 ($19.48) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.36 ($15.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.89. ENI has a one year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a one year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

