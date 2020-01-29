Credit Suisse Group Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $170.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

JNJ opened at $149.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 84.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

