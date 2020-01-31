Credit Suisse Group Boosts United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Price Target to $175.00

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

UTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

NYSE UTX opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

