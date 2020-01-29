Credit Suisse Group Cuts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $160.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.43. 33,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after acquiring an additional 60,387 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

