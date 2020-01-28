Credit Suisse Group Downgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BWA. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.93.

NYSE BWA traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 71,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

