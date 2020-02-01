Credit Suisse Group Lowers Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $296.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $298.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.14.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.00. 383,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,745. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

