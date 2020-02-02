Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $615.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $615.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $11.91 on Friday, reaching $556.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $397.00 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $483,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 98.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

