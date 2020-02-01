Credit Suisse Group Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $370.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.21. 2,408,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

