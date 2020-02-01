Credit Suisse Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $190.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 367,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 551.6% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

