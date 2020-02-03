Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.88.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.73. 1,257,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.66 and its 200-day moving average is $262.57. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 125,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

