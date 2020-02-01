Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.80 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CREE. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Cree has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cree will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?