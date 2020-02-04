Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Critical Review

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -73.75% 4.85% 2.54% PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 10.45% 10.41% 3.35%

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 0 0 6 0 3.00

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.61, suggesting a potential upside of 109.24%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.58%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.00 billion 0.56 -$2.02 billion $0.33 9.58 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $95.58 billion 0.97 $7.17 billion $1.43 9.93

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR beats Crescent Point Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.