Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.80 Per Share

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CRST traded up GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 495 ($6.51). 3,900,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 387.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?