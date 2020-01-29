Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 495 ($6.51). 3,900,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 387.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?