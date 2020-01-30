Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 472.80 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 470.40 ($6.19), with a volume of 1578417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440.20 ($5.79).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 428 ($5.63) to GBX 449 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 388.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

