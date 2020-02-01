Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 932,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,510. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%.

CRESY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

