Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director Buys C$22,500.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,868 shares in the company, valued at C$404,940.60.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, John Albert Brussa acquired 30,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00.

On Monday, January 20th, John Albert Brussa acquired 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00.

TSE CR opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. Crew Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $69.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Laurentian set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.97.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

