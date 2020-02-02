Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price target on Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$0.90 price target on Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.92.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.36.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,435.32. Insiders purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

