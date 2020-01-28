CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

CRHM opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CRH Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of CRH Medical worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

