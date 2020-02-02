Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

CRNX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 43,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,820 shares of company stock worth $504,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

