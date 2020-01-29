Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.05.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $3,230,760. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,366,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 871,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,596. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

