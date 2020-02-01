Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. ValuEngine cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.95.

Shares of CRSP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. 943,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,870. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $465,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $3,230,760 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

